Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gloria Wietlake Buckley
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Cleveland High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Buckley, Gloria Wietlake

age 89, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Mrs. Buckley was born November 28, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri to Erwin Henry and Anna (nee Gartner) Wietlake. She graduated from Cleveland High School in 1950. She married Jeremiah Buckley on April 25, 1953, and they resided in Bellefontaine Neighbors for many years.

She is survived by step-son Ronald Buckley (Kathy), step- grandchildren Rhonda Laurentius (David), Christa Glock (Steven), and Jessica Thornton (Kevin), seven step-great-grandchildren, niece Carol Wietlake, nephew Richard Wietlake, and friends Lisa Roth (Tom), and Nancy Gahagen. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, James Buckley, her brother, Allan Wietlake, her step-father, Henry Schorege, and her boyfriend of 31 years, Stephen Kohl.

To friends and family, Gloria was someone who was kind, always appreciative, and made you feel special with a birthday card, an unexpected phone call, or a gift of an item she treasured. She freely shared an abundance of love with those that were close with her. Her smile and giggle will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, Gloria would have liked for you to make a donation to the Humane Society of Missouri.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., 63123 on Saturday, September 25 from 9:30-10:15 a.m. with interment at Sunset Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:15a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
25
Interment
10:30a.m.
Sunset Cemetery
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.