Buckley, Gloria Wietlake

age 89, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Mrs. Buckley was born November 28, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri to Erwin Henry and Anna (nee Gartner) Wietlake. She graduated from Cleveland High School in 1950. She married Jeremiah Buckley on April 25, 1953, and they resided in Bellefontaine Neighbors for many years.

She is survived by step-son Ronald Buckley (Kathy), step- grandchildren Rhonda Laurentius (David), Christa Glock (Steven), and Jessica Thornton (Kevin), seven step-great-grandchildren, niece Carol Wietlake, nephew Richard Wietlake, and friends Lisa Roth (Tom), and Nancy Gahagen. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, James Buckley, her brother, Allan Wietlake, her step-father, Henry Schorege, and her boyfriend of 31 years, Stephen Kohl.

To friends and family, Gloria was someone who was kind, always appreciative, and made you feel special with a birthday card, an unexpected phone call, or a gift of an item she treasured. She freely shared an abundance of love with those that were close with her. Her smile and giggle will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, Gloria would have liked for you to make a donation to the Humane Society of Missouri.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., 63123 on Saturday, September 25 from 9:30-10:15 a.m. with interment at Sunset Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.