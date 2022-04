Calloway, Gloria A.

(nee Carlson), on Thur., 9/23/2021. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Calloway; dear mother of Tara (Chris) Archer & Tracy (Matt) Ladd; loving grandmother of Caden, Trenton, Addison, Nolan & Lucy; dear sister of Donna (Dick) Anderson & Judy (Jerry) Sandberg; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin & friend. Services: Mem. Visit. at Kutis So. Co. Chapel, Sun., 10/10, 12 noon until service, 1 p.m. Inurnment private. kutisfuneralhomes.com/calloway-gloria-a/