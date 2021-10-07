Menu
Gloria Ruth Darevsky
FUNERAL HOME
Shepard Funeral Chapel
9255 Natural Bridge Rd.
Saint Louis, MO

Darevsky, Gloria Ruth

84 of Hazelwood, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Larry Darevsky; beloved mother and mother-in-law of David L. Darevsky (Debbie), Nancy Jo Darevsky (Michael Oris), and Denise Marie Oris (Raymond); cherished grandmother of Erica Darevsky-Weeks (Anthony), Stephanie Darevsky-Oris (Daniel West), and Nicole Moody (Jerami); loving great-grandmother of Anthony Darevsky, Ryland Weeks, Lane Darevsky, and Kayden Moody; dear sister of Larry Lacy (Rebecca), Susan Temes (Jerry), and Brenda Patterson (Marty); special friend of the late Robert Lopez; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natural Bridge Rd. at I-170 (314-426-6000), Friday, Oct. 8, 5-8 p.m. with Funeral Service Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Burial follows at Valhalla Cemetery. Memorials to STL Youth Sports Outreach, 4001 Wright Ave., St. Ann, MO 63074. Additional info at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL
9255 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, MO
Oct
9
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL
9255 Natural Bridge Road, St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Shepard Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP pretty lady God has special plans for you.
Mark A Hicks
Friend
October 8, 2021
Gloria was the nicest caring woman I ever had them pleasure to meet ! Sending love and prayers
Tina Walker
Friend
October 8, 2021
Gloria was one of the sweetest, hardwork and dedicated people that we had the priviledge to know and to work with. She always had a smile for everyone she encountered and brought so much joy to those around her. While we are saddened by her passing, we know that her legacy is deep and broad and felt by so many. Our deepest sympathys to her family from ours.
Basil and Debbie Rudawsky
Coworker
October 7, 2021
GLORIA, It was I who was blessed to have known you. Thank you for allowing me to be apart of your extended family. My prayer for peace and comfort to Gloria's immediate family.
Shari Lewis
Friend
October 7, 2021
Sorry for your loss Nancy. I only meet her a couple of times but she was a sweet funny lady
Beverly Barnes
Family
October 6, 2021
David, Debbie, & family- Our thoughts and prayers go out to you during this difficult time. Take comfort in knowing she lived a long life and let the memories of the good times you had with her relieve your sadness.
Lou & Patt
Lou & Patt Calcaterra
October 6, 2021
Jeff Leen and Lynn Medford
October 6, 2021
Jeff and Leen
October 6, 2021
R.I.P.
Jim Hull
Friend
October 6, 2021
