Darevsky, Gloria Ruth

84 of Hazelwood, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Larry Darevsky; beloved mother and mother-in-law of David L. Darevsky (Debbie), Nancy Jo Darevsky (Michael Oris), and Denise Marie Oris (Raymond); cherished grandmother of Erica Darevsky-Weeks (Anthony), Stephanie Darevsky-Oris (Daniel West), and Nicole Moody (Jerami); loving great-grandmother of Anthony Darevsky, Ryland Weeks, Lane Darevsky, and Kayden Moody; dear sister of Larry Lacy (Rebecca), Susan Temes (Jerry), and Brenda Patterson (Marty); special friend of the late Robert Lopez; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natural Bridge Rd. at I-170 (314-426-6000), Friday, Oct. 8, 5-8 p.m. with Funeral Service Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Burial follows at Valhalla Cemetery. Memorials to STL Youth Sports Outreach, 4001 Wright Ave., St. Ann, MO 63074. Additional info at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com