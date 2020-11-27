Buckel, Gloria E.

(nee Van Way) Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul A. Buckel for 56 years; dearest mother of David (Leanna) Buckel and Lori (Todd) Horn; loving grandmother of Maxwell and Samuel Buckel, Benjamin and Brendan Horn; dear sister-in-law of Mike (Carole) Buckel; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Monday, November 30 at 10 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to St. Louis Parkinson Association appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 3-7pm.