Hofer, Gloria I.

(nee Johnson), 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 19, 2021. Born on January 10, 1929 to the late Floyd and Josephine Johnston. Dear youngest sister of the late F.A, Bill Andy, Joe Ann, Dixie, and Peggy; beloved wife of the late Robert W. Hofer, Sr.; loving mother of Robert (Lynn) Hofer, Jr., Janet (Joe) Henke, and James Hofer; cherished grandmother of Ashley, Adam, Barb (Dan), Amy (Lamarr), Sarah (Michael) and Joseph; treasured great-grandmother of Quentin, Wesley, Hadley, Holden, and Liam; dear sister-in-law to Al (Carol) Hofer; aunt, cousin, and friend to so many.

Gloria was devoted to her family and friends. She blessed us with many memories.

Services: Services are private. Interment at Jefferson Barracks. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to Disabled American Veterans or the Alzheimer's Association.

