Gloria I. Hofer
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021

Hofer, Gloria I.

(nee Johnson), 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 19, 2021. Born on January 10, 1929 to the late Floyd and Josephine Johnston. Dear youngest sister of the late F.A, Bill Andy, Joe Ann, Dixie, and Peggy; beloved wife of the late Robert W. Hofer, Sr.; loving mother of Robert (Lynn) Hofer, Jr., Janet (Joe) Henke, and James Hofer; cherished grandmother of Ashley, Adam, Barb (Dan), Amy (Lamarr), Sarah (Michael) and Joseph; treasured great-grandmother of Quentin, Wesley, Hadley, Holden, and Liam; dear sister-in-law to Al (Carol) Hofer; aunt, cousin, and friend to so many.

Gloria was devoted to her family and friends. She blessed us with many memories.

Services: Services are private. Interment at Jefferson Barracks. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations appreciated to Disabled American Veterans or the Alzheimer's Association.

www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Heavenly Father, thank you for the gift of earthly life, in particular for the life of my mother. Thank you for all the years I enjoyed with her. I praise you that she stood with me through the good times and the bad times. I cherish the memories of times of joy and times of sorrow. As she is now at rest with you, I thank you for the hope of a future in your presence that we will share together. Now may you, the Lord of Peace, give me peace at all times and in every way. Through Jesus Christ, our Lord, Amen.
Kenneth and Jan Moore
March 29, 2021
Jan and I would like to offer our most sincere condolences to the whole family. To Bob, Janet, and Jimmy. The memories I have and will carry with me are those of a loving and supportive mother. Someone who always greeted me with a smile and a big hug. A extremely devoted hockey mom and, a genuinely loving person. I know her grandchildren and great grandchildren meant the world to her. Gloria was one of a kind and will be deeply missed.
Kenneth Moore
March 28, 2021
Love you mom! Memory: One late night long ago, she asked me to drive her in our little blue VW bug up to 7-11 to get something -- I was 14! We got pulled over (for what?). She told the cops she couldn't drive, she was having a heart issue & needed to get her meds- she was very dramatic. They let us go. I drove on. We had a big laugh! I could go on and on.......
Janet Henke
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results