Gloria Mae Bono

Bono, Gloria Mae

(nee Klatt), entered into rest on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Philip M. Bono; loving mother of Nora Hoechstenbach, Phillis (John "Tom") Sokolich, Mary Rajnoha, Peter (Nancy) Bono, Pat (Tim) Roy and Debbie (John) Yackey; cherished grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of 18; great-great- grandmother of 1; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., on Friday, November 13, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Visitation Thursday, from 4-8 p.m.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
13
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
