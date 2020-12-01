Menu
Gloria Marie Koestering
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Koestering, Gloria Marie

Gloria M. Koestering was born January 6, 1931, in St. Louis, MO to Homer & Cornelia (nee Almstedt) Fitzpatrick. She passed from this world to eternal life on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Gloria, also known as "Cookie" to friends and family, grew up in Kirkwood with her brother "Spike" (Homer Jr.). She was active in the Lutheran Walther League and later was a Girl Scout Leader and enjoyed working for the Affton Chamber of Commerce and Grant's Farm. She was the widow of David Horn (1953), Roland Rohlfing (1960), and Ernest Koestering (2004). Gloria is survived by her 2 children, Susan (Jay) Bentzinger and Tom Rohlfing. She enjoyed her grandchildren, Nik (Alexa), & Lauren Bentzinger, Paige, Lily, and Audrey Rohlfing. Dear Aunt, Cousin, Godmother and friend.

Services: Memorials may be made to Lutheran Senior Services, Emergency Relief Fund: www.lssliving.org

or Mission of Christ Network: www.missionofchrist.org


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.
