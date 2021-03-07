Gloria was a valued member of our exercise class. She will be remembered as a classy lady that loved her cats and made a fabulous Mayfair Salad that she always brought to our annual Christmas Luncheon. I am so sad that we couldn't have the luncheon in 2020. We will remember and toast her in 2021. Much love and peaceful rest, from me and all of us in class!
Cynthia Lund
Friend
June 11, 2021
Gloria was also my cousin, thought she was 12 years older than me, but only 11. I am sadden to hear of her passing and wish that the family had stayed more in touch with each other. I remember her giving me her maternity clothes after she had Holly and I was still pregnant with my son, John. I was always grateful for her kindness.
Janet Moorman Beasley
Family
March 19, 2021
Holly and Family: The Gess Family wishes to express our deepest sympathy at Gloria's passing. We are sure that she will live on in everyone's fondest memories. It's the smiles you'll see in sharing those memories that will see you through this time of mourning. Respectfully, Larry
Larry Gess
Coworker
March 12, 2021
I have fond memories of Gloria. She was gracious, funny and especially will be remembered for making her mother’s brown bread for our Christmas parties. Bumped into her often while we both shopped at Dierbergs.
Marilyn Beiter
March 10, 2021
To Holly - You were very fortunate to have such a wonderful mother. We know she will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers will be with you and your mother at this difficult time. Althea and Jim Jackson.
Jim Jackson
Acquaintance
March 9, 2021
I will certainly miss my dear neighbor. I am grateful to have been able to also call her my friend. May she find eternal peace.
Sally Albano
Neighbor
March 7, 2021
Gloria was a Classical Music and Art Lover. During the Stl Opera season we used to have great conversations. Also enjoy talking about Stl Art Museum Exhibitions. A well travel lady. She will be missed