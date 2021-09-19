Schwarz, Gloria Jean

(nee Monnig), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edward T. Schwarz; cherished mother of Mike (Lea), Tom (Sue), Chris (Candy), Ann (the late Dean Chininis), and John (Mary Beth) Schwarz; loving grandma of 15, dearest great-grandma of 18; dear sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Born July 23, 1927 to John B. and Faye E. (nee Hinrichs) Monnig in St. Louis, MO, the oldest sister of the late Joann Molitor, and Marilyn Watson. Gloria graduated from Ursuline Academy and Fontbonne College. Ed and Gloria met on the steps of St Francis Xavier College Church, were married in 1951, resided in Des Peres, playing active roles in St. Clement's Church for over 50 years. Gloria was a gracious host and loved entertaining friends and family. Her faith and love for family will be missed.

Services: Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church, 1510 Bopp Rd., Des Peres, MO 63131 on Mon., Sept. 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations in Gloria's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association: The Greater Missouri Chapter, www.alz.org/greatermissouri. www.boppchapel.com