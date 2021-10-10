Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Gloria "Chick" VanBrunt
ABOUT
Christian Brothers College High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Van Brunt, Gloria "Chick"

Passed away at home on 10/6/21 following a brief illness.

Beloved wife of the late Rutgers Van Brunt for 64 years, she is preceded in death by her son, Rutgers Jr. She is survived by her 7 children, their spouses, 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Chick, or "Grandma Chick", was the matriarch and family focal point; well known for keeping everyone "arganized". Her spirit engendered a sense of happiness and sincerity, endearing her to the many she knew throughout her life. She loved St. Louis, her Cardinals and had cherished memories of her family and even her days as CBC Homecoming Queen. She was a seasoned traveler, particularly with her husband during his years at Maritz. Chick will be missed for her warm smile, outgoing personality and caring support.

Services: Funeral Mass Mon. October 18, 9:30 a.m. at St Anselm. Visitation at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home Sun. 3-6:30 p.m.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
Oct
18
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St Anselm
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
Great lady! Great friend to our mother, Arlene Luning, for many years in Naples and St Louis. Rut and Gloria missed my wife, Claudia´s, and my wedding in Fl in October 1992. We were sitting at a small restaurant in Carmel, CA for dinner on our honeymoon. Rut and Gloria were a few tables away. Wonderful surprise! When we took our check, wine bill was paid! Gloria also accompanied my mother on a trip to Paris as well as staying with us in London. Great family. Great memories!
Mark Luning
Friend
October 12, 2021
