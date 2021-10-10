Van Brunt, Gloria "Chick"

Passed away at home on 10/6/21 following a brief illness.

Beloved wife of the late Rutgers Van Brunt for 64 years, she is preceded in death by her son, Rutgers Jr. She is survived by her 7 children, their spouses, 19 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Chick, or "Grandma Chick", was the matriarch and family focal point; well known for keeping everyone "arganized". Her spirit engendered a sense of happiness and sincerity, endearing her to the many she knew throughout her life. She loved St. Louis, her Cardinals and had cherished memories of her family and even her days as CBC Homecoming Queen. She was a seasoned traveler, particularly with her husband during his years at Maritz. Chick will be missed for her warm smile, outgoing personality and caring support.

Services: Funeral Mass Mon. October 18, 9:30 a.m. at St Anselm. Visitation at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home Sun. 3-6:30 p.m.