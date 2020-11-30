Mazzoni, Grace Rita

Grace Rita Mazzoni, age 91, daughter of Henry and Aurelia Mazzoni, sister of Kathryn Wirth and Brother-In-Law to the late Robert Wirth. Worked for Social Security for 30 years. Attended St. Marks Grade School, Rosati-Kain, and Webster University. Member of Shrewsburians and 50 Plus, avid reader and friend to many. Grace donated her body to St. Louis University Medical School.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, December 4th at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, 7622 Sutherland Ave., Shrewsbury.