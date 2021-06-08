Menu
Grace Louise Sweeney
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
Saint Charles, MO

Sweeney, Grace Louise

(nee Weishaupl), of Tahlequah, OK, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the age of 95. She was residing at the Cherokee County Nursing and Rehab facility in Tahlequah.

She is survived by her son, Mark, grandchildren, Tata Smith, Hannah Sweeney, Corey Kinsey and great niece, Cindy Walbridge. She is also predeceased by her husband, Cecil Sweeney and oldest son, Steve Sweeney.

Memorials may be made in Grace's name to Shriner's Children's Hospital.

Services: Vis. Wed. June 9, Baue Cave Springs, 1:00-2:30 p.m. Graveside service to follow, St. Charles Memorial Gardens, 2:30 p.m. Contact 636-946-7811 or visit baue.com

Baue Funeral Homes is currently following CDC recommendations regarding mask and social distancing policies.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay, Saint Charles, MO
Jun
9
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
St. Charles Memorial Gardens
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
