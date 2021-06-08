Sweeney, Grace Louise

(nee Weishaupl), of Tahlequah, OK, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the age of 95. She was residing at the Cherokee County Nursing and Rehab facility in Tahlequah.

She is survived by her son, Mark, grandchildren, Tata Smith, Hannah Sweeney, Corey Kinsey and great niece, Cindy Walbridge. She is also predeceased by her husband, Cecil Sweeney and oldest son, Steve Sweeney.

Memorials may be made in Grace's name to Shriner's Children's Hospital.

Services: Vis. Wed. June 9, Baue Cave Springs, 1:00-2:30 p.m. Graveside service to follow, St. Charles Memorial Gardens, 2:30 p.m. Contact 636-946-7811 or visit baue.com

