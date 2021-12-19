Menu
Graham Richard Fisher Ph.D.
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Fisher, Graham Richard, Ph.D.

Dr. Graham Fisher passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on Monday, December 6, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara; his siblings Michael (Kate) Fisher of Burnham, Bucks, UK, and Martin (Hazel) Fisher of Stockport, Cheshire, UK; sisters-in-law, Eileen (Jim) Finkenkeller and Marian (Randy) Mathews; brother-in-law Jim (Nancy) Koeger; and his nieces and nephews who felt so blessed to know him, Sophie (Jamie), Duncan (Charlotte), Hannah, Michelle (Gavin), Bill (Robin), Anne (Steven), Mary, Dan, John, Andy, Phillip (Samantha), Katie (Rita), Emma (Kevin), and Louise (Jon). He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Vera Fisher of Marlow, Bucks, UK.

Dr. Graham Fisher received a B.Sc. degree in physics from the University of Salford in England in 1973 and a Ph.D. in Materials Science from Birkbeck, University of London in 1986. Graham worked at General Electric Co., Borehamwood, Herts, UK for 12 years, then left to join Monsanto (which eventually became MEMC Electronic Materials, Inc.) in 1985 at the Milton Keynes, UK facility as a Senior Research Scientist. This began his lifelong passion for all things related to silicon wafer technology to support the semiconductor industry. Over the next three decades, Graham rose through the ranks at MEMC, holding several positions of increasing responsibility in manufacturing and R&D, eventually retiring as Chief Scientist as well as Director of Intellectual Property and Director of Emerging Technologies. Graham is remembered by his colleagues for his wide breadth of knowledge of silicon; his deep insight into intellectual property and patents; his longtime leadership, dedication, and promotion of the Fellow Program (the company's technical ladder program); and his good English manners supplemented by his keen jovial wit. Graham always had time for his coworkers throughout his tenure and beyond, encouraging and helping his many mentees to succeed and leaving behind a permanent footprint that touched many colleagues. Graham authored or co-authored over 40 published papers and holds 2 patents. He was a member of the IEEE and the Electrochemical Society.

Among his many interests, Graham loved music, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and the blues, and he lived one of his dreams by playing in a blues band with friends. He was an adventurous traveler and photographer and a member of the St.

Louis Camera Club. Graham believed deeply in the value of education, and directed many of his efforts toward fostering academic learning. He served on several boards, including those of the St. Charles Community College Foundation and the St. Louis Academy of Science. Graham was exceptionally generous with his time and his wisdom, which he shared abundantly with his family, friends, and colleagues. Graham was a loving husband and held his many nieces and nephews and the rest of his family very close to his heart.

Services: Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, December 27, at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, in the Chapel at Mason Pointe Lutheran Senior Services Community Center, 13190 S Outer 40 Rd., Town & Country, MO. Doors open at 9 a.m. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made online at www.stchas.edu/give for St. Charles Community College, toward the Graham R. Fisher Endowed Scholarship Fund; or to Sweet Babies, www.sweetbabies.org, for assisting underserved mothers with newborns.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
28
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Chapel at Mason Pointe Lutheran Senior Services Community Center
13190 S Outer 40 Rd, Town & Country, MO
Dec
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Chapel at Mason Pointe Lutheran Senior Services Community Center
13190 S Outer 40 Rd, Town & Country, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am shocked and so saddened to hear of Graham's passing. I met Graham while working in the legal department at MEMC, and I remember thinking to myself, "this man is so accomplished and could easily be intimidating because of it, but he is just a total and complete joy to be around, kind, funny and such a wonderful conversationalist." He will be sorely missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
Julie Coyne Swatek
January 3, 2022
Graham, I don´t know where to begin. You were so inspiring and thoughtful. You taught me so much. I am very grateful to have had you in my life. You had such a profound impact on my life and personal growth. You taught me you can always overcome anything with a little hard work and practice. Your memories will not be lost, and they will be shared for many years. Thank you and Barb for your support over these years. Barb, I am so sorry for your loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers. I wish I could have been there today.
Daniel Natoli
Friend
December 28, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. I knew Graham from the St. Charles Community College Foundation Board. He was bright, thoughtful, articulate , compassionate and dedicated in helping others with their education. He will be missed.
Pam Cilek
School
December 28, 2021
Graham was such a wonder, fun loving man. I knew him from St. Louis Camera Club. We were on the photo trip to Cuba in 2019. I have a vivid memory of walking along the Malecon (the seawall in downtown Havana) one evening. Graham borrowed a guitar from someone and led a group of Cuban youth in a rousing version of "Hotel California". You have my sympathies.
Chuck Parr
Friend
December 22, 2021
Love Zieba Family Dentistry
December 22, 2021
We were so sorry to hear about Graham. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Van and Laura Knight
December 20, 2021
