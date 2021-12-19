Fisher, Graham Richard, Ph.D.

Dr. Graham Fisher passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on Monday, December 6, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara; his siblings Michael (Kate) Fisher of Burnham, Bucks, UK, and Martin (Hazel) Fisher of Stockport, Cheshire, UK; sisters-in-law, Eileen (Jim) Finkenkeller and Marian (Randy) Mathews; brother-in-law Jim (Nancy) Koeger; and his nieces and nephews who felt so blessed to know him, Sophie (Jamie), Duncan (Charlotte), Hannah, Michelle (Gavin), Bill (Robin), Anne (Steven), Mary, Dan, John, Andy, Phillip (Samantha), Katie (Rita), Emma (Kevin), and Louise (Jon). He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Vera Fisher of Marlow, Bucks, UK.

Dr. Graham Fisher received a B.Sc. degree in physics from the University of Salford in England in 1973 and a Ph.D. in Materials Science from Birkbeck, University of London in 1986. Graham worked at General Electric Co., Borehamwood, Herts, UK for 12 years, then left to join Monsanto (which eventually became MEMC Electronic Materials, Inc.) in 1985 at the Milton Keynes, UK facility as a Senior Research Scientist. This began his lifelong passion for all things related to silicon wafer technology to support the semiconductor industry. Over the next three decades, Graham rose through the ranks at MEMC, holding several positions of increasing responsibility in manufacturing and R&D, eventually retiring as Chief Scientist as well as Director of Intellectual Property and Director of Emerging Technologies. Graham is remembered by his colleagues for his wide breadth of knowledge of silicon; his deep insight into intellectual property and patents; his longtime leadership, dedication, and promotion of the Fellow Program (the company's technical ladder program); and his good English manners supplemented by his keen jovial wit. Graham always had time for his coworkers throughout his tenure and beyond, encouraging and helping his many mentees to succeed and leaving behind a permanent footprint that touched many colleagues. Graham authored or co-authored over 40 published papers and holds 2 patents. He was a member of the IEEE and the Electrochemical Society.

Among his many interests, Graham loved music, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and the blues, and he lived one of his dreams by playing in a blues band with friends. He was an adventurous traveler and photographer and a member of the St.

Louis Camera Club. Graham believed deeply in the value of education, and directed many of his efforts toward fostering academic learning. He served on several boards, including those of the St. Charles Community College Foundation and the St. Louis Academy of Science. Graham was exceptionally generous with his time and his wisdom, which he shared abundantly with his family, friends, and colleagues. Graham was a loving husband and held his many nieces and nephews and the rest of his family very close to his heart.

Services: Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, December 27, at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, in the Chapel at Mason Pointe Lutheran Senior Services Community Center, 13190 S Outer 40 Rd., Town & Country, MO. Doors open at 9 a.m. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made online at www.stchas.edu/give for St. Charles Community College, toward the Graham R. Fisher Endowed Scholarship Fund; or to Sweet Babies, www.sweetbabies.org, for assisting underserved mothers with newborns.