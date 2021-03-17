LaBeaume, Graham Wilson

passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Jill LaBeaume (nee Waymire) of 48 years; dearest father of Peter LaBeaume, Andrew (Rebecca) and their children Audrey, Charles LaBeaume, Anne (Steve) Coleman and children Brendan (Anna) Coleman, Jessica Coleman, Jacqueline (Mike) Beyer and their children Jillian and Sophia; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many.

Private Interment at Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE