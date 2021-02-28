Greg was undoubtedly one of the most kind, generous, and caring men I have ever known. He was truly a Man for Others. His support and generosity to DeSmet Jesuit was unparalleled. I am honored to have known and worked with Greg on the Board of Trustees, the Institutional Advancement Committee at DeSmet Jesuit, plus the Council of Regents. Greg´s outstanding support of the Odyssey Auction, the DeSmet Jesuit Library renovation was outstanding. My sympathies to his family and other friends. He was a blessing to all who knew him.

Chris Nolan March 11, 2021