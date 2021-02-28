Pohlman, Greg
On February 21, 2021 Our Beloved Greg Pohlman died peacefully with his family surrounding him. Knowing Greg, when it was time to be with his Savior he must have said, "Affirmative!" Our world was made better in 1960 when we were gifted with a quick-witted, always-giving, forever-kind Greg. He lived his life to the fullest with friends and families from DeSmet Jesuit High School, Vanderbilt University, New York City, The Philippines and many more connections. With memories such as raising chickens, regular deliveries from Edmond Scientific, saying friends' names in reverse, starring as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar, exploring on amazing trips, giving Tiny Fives and so much more, being around him always made each moment special and alive. Greg is survived by his beloved mother, his life partner Marco, their pets M, Cube and KitKat, their ever-growing families from two brothers and two sisters, and Tom whom he considered as his third brother. Cherished son, brother, partner, uncle and friend to many, Greg's story will never end because he will live on in our collective memories.
Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in person and live-streamed Thursday March 11, 2021, 6pm, at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn, Warson Woods, where he sang in the choir for 25 years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Greg's memory may be made to DeSmet Jesuit High School Spartan Fund in St. Louis MO, or to a charity of your choice
.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.