Greg Pohlman
ABOUT
Desmet Jesuit High School
Pohlman, Greg
On February 21, 2021 Our Beloved Greg Pohlman died peacefully with his family surrounding him. Knowing Greg, when it was time to be with his Savior he must have said, "Affirmative!" Our world was made better in 1960 when we were gifted with a quick-witted, always-giving, forever-kind Greg. He lived his life to the fullest with friends and families from DeSmet Jesuit High School, Vanderbilt University, New York City, The Philippines and many more connections. With memories such as raising chickens, regular deliveries from Edmond Scientific, saying friends' names in reverse, starring as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar, exploring on amazing trips, giving Tiny Fives and so much more, being around him always made each moment special and alive. Greg is survived by his beloved mother, his life partner Marco, their pets M, Cube and KitKat, their ever-growing families from two brothers and two sisters, and Tom whom he considered as his third brother. Cherished son, brother, partner, uncle and friend to many, Greg's story will never end because he will live on in our collective memories.
Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in person and live-streamed Thursday March 11, 2021, 6pm, at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn, Warson Woods, where he sang in the choir for 25 years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Greg's memory may be made to DeSmet Jesuit High School Spartan Fund in St. Louis MO, or to a charity of your choice.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Memorial Mass
6:00p.m.
Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church
1575 N. Woodlawn,, Warson Woods, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Greg was one of the most kind, generous, and caring men I have ever known. I am honored to have known and worked with Greg My sympathies to his family and other friends. He was a blessing to all who knew him. I will miss him
Elizabeth Shoemaker
March 26, 2021
Greg was undoubtedly one of the most kind, generous, and caring men I have ever known. He was truly a Man for Others. His support and generosity to DeSmet Jesuit was unparalleled. I am honored to have known and worked with Greg on the Board of Trustees, the Institutional Advancement Committee at DeSmet Jesuit, plus the Council of Regents. Greg´s outstanding support of the Odyssey Auction, the DeSmet Jesuit Library renovation was outstanding. My sympathies to his family and other friends. He was a blessing to all who knew him.
Chris Nolan
March 11, 2021
Thinking of Greg today We will miss you forever!
Pete McKinley
March 11, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Greg´s suffering is finally over now. Always treasure the nice memories when you were with him.
Carl and Jody Schaefer
March 8, 2021
Doug Harders and David Case
March 6, 2021
Goodbye greg you will be sooooooo missed love ya!!!!!
Tom
March 4, 2021
