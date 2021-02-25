Emde, Gregg Alan

Ridgeland, SC formerly of Ballwin, Feb. 3, 2021, age 53. Beloved son of Richard and Dottie Emde, father of Steven (Holly) and Joshua Emde, Big Papi to Raegan Emde, brother to Chris (Jeff) Baustert, uncle to Kat and Mae Baustert, Coach, mentor and friend to many. Born in Dayton OH, he grew up in Ballwin. A lifelong swimmer he went on to play water polo for Parkway West. Water Polo was an integral part of his life. He helped lead his PWHS team to the first school State Championship, played at Denison University, transferred to Ohio U where he started a club team. He joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon and found lifelong brothers and was known for his infectious laugh. Upon graduation he married and moved to Boston before returning to St. Louis to raise a family and create Mad Dog Water Polo to give teens a chance to learn his favorite sport. MDWP went on the compete at the Jr. Olympics for over a decade and gave his sons an opportunity to play competitively. Gregg began coaching professionally at Marquette HS, went on to Lindenwood U to win a national club championship then was hired to start the men and women's programs at McKendree U. He won numerous awards including MO Valley Coach of the Year and USA Water Polo National Developmental Coach of the Year. He was most proud of being a dad to Steven and Josh and watching both win the second and third state water polo championships for his alma mater. Gregg enjoyed watching Steven play at USNA and Josh at W&J and coaching against their college teams before joining the ranks of the collegiate officials. In his spare time, he received a Masters in teaching and taught high school and middle school before moving to SC to be closer to his parents and teach at Robert Smalls Academy. A celebration of life will be held in St. Louis at a later date. Memorials may be sent to MO Water Polo c/o Matt Storey, 1110 Dougherty Lake Estates, St. Louis, MO 63122.