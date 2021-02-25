Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Gregg Alan Emde
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Parkway West High School

Emde, Gregg Alan

Ridgeland, SC formerly of Ballwin, Feb. 3, 2021, age 53. Beloved son of Richard and Dottie Emde, father of Steven (Holly) and Joshua Emde, Big Papi to Raegan Emde, brother to Chris (Jeff) Baustert, uncle to Kat and Mae Baustert, Coach, mentor and friend to many. Born in Dayton OH, he grew up in Ballwin. A lifelong swimmer he went on to play water polo for Parkway West. Water Polo was an integral part of his life. He helped lead his PWHS team to the first school State Championship, played at Denison University, transferred to Ohio U where he started a club team. He joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon and found lifelong brothers and was known for his infectious laugh. Upon graduation he married and moved to Boston before returning to St. Louis to raise a family and create Mad Dog Water Polo to give teens a chance to learn his favorite sport. MDWP went on the compete at the Jr. Olympics for over a decade and gave his sons an opportunity to play competitively. Gregg began coaching professionally at Marquette HS, went on to Lindenwood U to win a national club championship then was hired to start the men and women's programs at McKendree U. He won numerous awards including MO Valley Coach of the Year and USA Water Polo National Developmental Coach of the Year. He was most proud of being a dad to Steven and Josh and watching both win the second and third state water polo championships for his alma mater. Gregg enjoyed watching Steven play at USNA and Josh at W&J and coaching against their college teams before joining the ranks of the collegiate officials. In his spare time, he received a Masters in teaching and taught high school and middle school before moving to SC to be closer to his parents and teach at Robert Smalls Academy. A celebration of life will be held in St. Louis at a later date. Memorials may be sent to MO Water Polo c/o Matt Storey, 1110 Dougherty Lake Estates, St. Louis, MO 63122.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In Loving Memory Of Mr.Emde
Malik Z.
Student
March 4, 2021
Gregg´s encouragement, sportsmanship, and enthusiasm as a waterpolo coach instilled in our son, Stephen, a lifelong passion for the sport. Our deepest sympathies go to Gregg´s family. He will be missed.
Mick and Susan Noce
February 28, 2021
Our hearts ache with you over the loss of Gregg. Please know we are blanketing you with love and prayers.
Kelly and Mark Sime
February 26, 2021
he was a great teacher miss him very much
kalaysia
Student
February 26, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. And thank u for being a great teacher and a funny teacher. Its only been half a year with Mr. Emde but it was a Great time hanging out in your class. :D
Adian
Teacher
February 26, 2021
You were a great teacher and till this day you still teach us the values of life. - your student, Autumn Franks
Autumn
Student
February 26, 2021
Sending my sympathy and prayers to the family. Such an awesome person.
Sherri Virdure
February 26, 2021
He was an GREAT Teacher
Malik Z.
Student
February 26, 2021
RSIA misses you, Mr. Emde. Fly high.
Rosalyn Kriner
Coworker
February 25, 2021
It has been so difficult to accept that you are gone :’( Not a day goes by that I am not thinking about the beautiful times of laughter, joy & love. A piece of me is now in heavenly grace.
Zully OConner
Significant Other
February 24, 2021
Zully O’Conner
Significant Other
February 24, 2021
Zully O’Conner
Significant Other
February 24, 2021
Zully O’Conner
Significant Other
February 24, 2021
Significant Other
February 24, 2021
Significant Other
February 24, 2021
