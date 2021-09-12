Bartoszkiewicz, Gregory M.

62, Overland, MO, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Dear brother and brother-in-law of Kathryn and Corey Mullen, Richard and Ginger Bartoszkiewicz, and Ron Bartoszkiewicz; cherished nephew, uncle, and cousin. Gregory treasured the time he spent with Melody, Katie and the late Jimmy Denton. Recently retired, Greg was always ready to celebrate most any occasion. He enjoyed the outdoors, sporting events, backyard barbeques, and his dogs. His good nature, infectious smile and laughter will be missed by family and friends alike.

Services: Visitation 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday,

September 14, 2021 at the Ortmann Funeral Home, 9222 Lackland Road, Overland, MO 63114, then to Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 8860 Tudor Avenue, Overland, MO for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.

www.osfuneralhomes.com