Duke, Gregory Mark

Gregory Mark Duke was involved in a tragic car accident on March 2nd that resulted in his death. Greg was born in Dallas, Texas on April 2, 1953 to Will and Louise Duke. Greg moved to the St. Louis area at the start of middle school and graduated from Parkway Central High School. He married Joan Brumleve on December 17, 1976 in Bellingham, Washington. He was a faithful husband and dedicated father to his daughter and two sons. Greg was a man of extraordinary intellect who was "one of the most versatile molecular virologists of his generation".

Greg earned his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin in Madison and did his postdoctoral research fellowship at Stanford's Department of Microbiology and Immunology. Greg began his career at Aviron as a Scientist III. He would ultimately rise to become the Senior Director of Research for 3v-Biosciences. He was a man whose pride was extraordinary when working with viruses and infectious diseases. Some of his most notable accomplishments were being instrumental in engineering and producing live attenuated CMV vaccine candidates. Greg also dedicated much of his time to see Flu Mist become an effective vaccine. Greg would frequently tell his family that he wished he was back in the fight against viruses and infectious diseases.

Outside of work, Greg was a man who cared deeply about his family and education. He enjoyed hikes, bike rides, dog walks, and watching sports with his family. When he wasn't cheering on his favorite teams, he would work around the house and garden. His ability to envision and accomplish what he set out to do was unparalleled.

Greg frequently told his family that he hoped that he brought goodness to the world. This hope was not only accomplished in his career but also in his faith. Greg participated in a Day Laborer Ministry and was an enthusiastic advocate for helping those who were less fortunate than he. His participation in the congregation will be missed.

Greg is survived by his wife, Joan Brumleve; father, Will Duke; mother, Louise Duke; brother, Kerry Duke; sister-in-law, Becky Duke; sister, Denise Duke-Driscoll; brother- in- law, Jerry Driscoll; brother- in -law, Tim Brumleve; sister- in -law, Patty Brumleve; daughter, Lesly Duke; sons Marco and Juan Duke; dog, Misty; and beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service was held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church on March 17th, 2021. Donations in Greg's memory may be sent to Seeds of Love / Semillas de Amor https://www.semillasdeamor.org/donate-today.html