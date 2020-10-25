Ford, Gregory Durwood

of O'Fallon, MO, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on October 15, 2020. Born on January 6, 1940, Greg grew up in Macon County, MO, and graduated from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College (now Truman State University). Greg was known as "Coach Ford" to the many students he taught and coached in the Pattonville School District for 32 years.

Greg was a sweet, humble, loyal and gentle man who lived his life with great faith. He was devoted to his family and spending time with them was his favorite activity. He enjoyed reading his Bible and singing in church and he also loved golfing, fishing, watching Cardinal games, and attending the annual Ford family reunions. He was known for his genuine kindness to everyone, and everyone who knew him, loved him. He will be greatly missed by so many.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Coe Ford; his brother, Jay Ford; sister-in-law, Georgia Mae Ford; and brother-in-law, Dwaine Werts. He is survived by his wife, Pam; children, Paul and Chris Ford of St. Louis, MO, Bill Carter (Lisa) of New Hope, PA, and Beth Pruett (Matt) of O'Fallon, MO; and grandchildren, Cyrus and Sky Carter, Brayden and Brooklyn Pruett. He is also survived by brother, David Ford (Marilyn); sister, Elaine Werts; sister-in-law, Nancy Ford; and many nieces and nephews.

Services: A celebration of his life will be held in Macon County at a later date. The family would enjoy your memories of Greg online at www.alexanderstlouis.com.