Bietsch, Gregory J.

57, Passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Born in Frankfurt, Germany to Richard Bietsch and Rosmarie (nee Redling) Ponciroli.

He is preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Willa May & Frederic G. Bietsch and Minna & Heinrich Redling.

He is survived by his mother Rosemarie Ponciroli and his father Richard Bietsch, one sibling, Frederic Henry (Kelly Ann) Bietsch, nieces, Emma Nicole Bietsch and Sarah Ann Bietsch, nephew, Brian Andrew Bietsch, many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including his friends at Code 3 where he worked for 36 years, he loved spending time with them and considered them his family.

Gregory was a loyal St. Louis Blues fan who was so excited when they won the Stanley Cup that he got a tattoo of the St. Louis Blues logo on his arm. He was an avid sports fan who loved to collect watches, stamps and spend time with his family. He will be fondly remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you donate to Covid-19 research or if you have had Covid-19 please donate your plasma to help others fight this disease.