Einspanier, Gregory J.

on Monday, November 9, 2020. Loving son of John and Debbie Einspanier; loving brother of Beth Einspanier. Our dear nephew, cousin and friend. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Assumption Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 17, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent dePaul Society appreciated. Private inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE