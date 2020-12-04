Cooper, Gregory T.

Was born in St. Louis, MO on November 28, 1946 to Gloria and Thomas Cooper. He was an adored grandson of Dell and Art. Greg grew up with a love for the outdoors. He loved to hike, fish, and hunt. He marveled at beautiful sunsets and blooming flowers. At nineteen, Greg joined the Marines and served bravely in Vietnam, an experience that deeply shaped him and the direction of his life.

As a lifelong student of chemical engineering, he was the CEO of five different chemical companies. In 1996, he founded CNR, which he ran until the day he passed from this earth. Greg's vision and bravery were hallmarks of his leadership style. He spent his life teaching others. He made those around him better and formed teams that were more effective than the sum of their parts.

While Greg was known for having a sharp tongue on occasion, he was also known for his quick wit, wisdom, and affection for those in his charge. While Greg did not suffer fools gladly, if you were fortunate to be on his team, there was no one better to have on your side. No one.

Greg surrounded himself with the most competent and loyal people he could find. But he valued trust above all else. He often said that "Trust is earned; never freely given." To have earned Greg Cooper's trust was a life goal in and of itself. Greg worked with those he considered friends and cared as much about their families as he did about them. But no member of his team brought him more joy to work with than his loving daughter, Genevieve, for the last five years.

While Greg was known by many as a tough and smart CEO, he will be remembered for his devotion to his family. His wife, Susan, of 51 years, as Greg put it, was "the glue that held the family together." They talked, loved, and laughed together daily. Despite his successes, Greg's greatest contribution to this world was his daughters Carey and Genevieve. His love for them – and theirs for him – was unmatched. This love also extended to his two "adopted" sons – his German son, Toby Hanrath and his son-in-law, Alex.

Greg's second act came with the birth of his three grandchildren, John Cooper, Joseph Andrew, and Vivian Elizabeth. He didn't merely love them; he invested in them. He gave his time and attention to them. He encouraged them. He taught them. He corrected them. In return, they saw him as their hero – which he was.

But if you wanted to see Greg melt, you had to witness him trying to read "The Children's Hour" each Christmas Eve. He never once got through it without crying. It was those moments that the essence of Greg Cooper was revealed. We miss him dearly, but we shall keep our husband, daddy, Popi, brother, and friend in our hearts forever; yes, forever and a day…

Greg is survived by his wife, Susan; daughters, Carey (husband, Alex) and Genevieve; brother, Jerry (children, Ben and Jordan); German son, Tobias; grandchildren John, Joseph, and Vivian; and sister and brother-in-law, and many other extended family members and friends.