Sutcliffe, Grenville "Grenny"

Grenville "Grenny" Sutcliffe II of Villa Ridge, MO passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Born August 26, 1978, Grenny was active for many years at Husky Corporation, the company founded by his grandparents Eugene and Hazel Sutcliffe, with his father Grenville Sutcliffe serving as company president and other siblings who are active in the business.

From the age of 10, Grenny started his unofficial career at Husky by tightening fuel nozzle spouts just so he would stay out of his dad's office. As time went on, his tasks continued through many departments in the factory. Grenny officially joined Husky Corporation in December 2004 as part of the company's sales organization in the Northeast Region and Canada. He later transitioned to Western Regional Sales Manager and then to Eastern Regional Sales Manager. Grenny was appointed VP of Sales in December 2017, where he was responsible for overseeing Husky's sales team and distributor network for all company brands globally, including its complete line of fuel nozzles and related equipment for the petroleum dispensing industry.

He is survived by his parents, Grenville and Dianne Sutcliffe of Villa Ridge; his significant other, Karolina Shook of Villa Ridge; three sisters: Katie Sutcliffe-Becker and husband Tyson of San Antonio, TX, Caroline Sutcliffe of Pensacola, FL, and Christine Sutcliffe-Alvey and husband Ryan of Ballwin, MO; two brothers: Clifford Sutcliffe and wife Kerri of New Burn, NC, and Teddy Sutcliffe of Villa Ridge; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Services: Visitation for 43-year-old Grenny Sutcliffe will be Monday, September 13, 2021 from 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Oltmann Funeral Home in Union, MO.

Funeral Service will be Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM at Oltmann Funeral Home in Union, MO.

Burial will be private.