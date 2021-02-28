To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
We are so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers of comfort to the family.
Mike & Lisa Ferguson
Family
March 4, 2021
My father served with Pete at the police department in St. Louis County. He, and other officers helped my mom and my siblings get beyond the death of my dad, in 1966. He even took me on vacation with his family. I have often thought of Pete, and the others with much gratitude. My he rest in peace.
Jim Kirchhoff
Friend
March 1, 2021
Jen, Phil, Adelle, Wyatt and all of Pete’s family, we extend our sincerest sympathy. It was obvious how much he loved you all. We are so sorry for your loss.
David and Carolyn Hoffman
Friend
February 28, 2021
In the 36 years of being neighbors we have considered you family we will miss you but we know you will always be watching over all of us RIP Pete we love you ❤
Cathy Burgio
Friend
February 28, 2021
As a fellow police officer from another department, I enjoyed our cooperation as we worked cases together. Pete was honest and will be missed.
Tom Gooch
February 28, 2021
Pete was a blessing to all who knew him. May the memories of this wonderful husband, father and grandfather sustain you. May the God of all comfort give you peace. Sincere condolences and love from Judy Kinney, Joyce, Terry & Erin English and Janet Dear.
Joyce English
Family
February 27, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.