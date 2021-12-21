Kammien, Guy H.

of St. Louis, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 18, 2021. The son of the late Harry and Lorene Kammien, he is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Gena Lea (Lary) Kammien; children Craig (Ann) Kammien and Susan Garrow (Kent Chinowth); grandchildren Molly Kammien (Connor O'Shea/great-grandson Kellen), Kevin Kammien, Grace Garrow and Sam Garrow; siblings Larry (Pat) Kammien, Shirley (Gene)

Bloodworth, Pamela (late Pat) McEntee, the late Bob (Shirley) Kammien, and sister-in-law Geneva (late Gene) Guthrie.

Guy had an easy smile and infectious laugh. He was a friend to many, and met weekly for coffee with longtime friends from the Clowns Athletic Assoc. He was a stand-out athlete at Roosevelt High, signing a minor league baseball contract with the Giants in 1951. Guy proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was the kindest, most generous spirit we have ever known, and that what is best in us, we owe to him.

Services: Visitation: Wed., 12/22, 4-8 p.m. at Kutis (Affton), 10151 Gravois Rd. Service: Thurs., 12/23, 11 a.m. at Kutis. Interment: Lakewood Park Cemetery, 7330 MacKenzie Rd., 63123.