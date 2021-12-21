Menu
Guy H. Kammien
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Kammien, Guy H.

of St. Louis, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 18, 2021. The son of the late Harry and Lorene Kammien, he is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Gena Lea (Lary) Kammien; children Craig (Ann) Kammien and Susan Garrow (Kent Chinowth); grandchildren Molly Kammien (Connor O'Shea/great-grandson Kellen), Kevin Kammien, Grace Garrow and Sam Garrow; siblings Larry (Pat) Kammien, Shirley (Gene)

Bloodworth, Pamela (late Pat) McEntee, the late Bob (Shirley) Kammien, and sister-in-law Geneva (late Gene) Guthrie.

Guy had an easy smile and infectious laugh. He was a friend to many, and met weekly for coffee with longtime friends from the Clowns Athletic Assoc. He was a stand-out athlete at Roosevelt High, signing a minor league baseball contract with the Giants in 1951. Guy proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was the kindest, most generous spirit we have ever known, and that what is best in us, we owe to him.

Services: Visitation: Wed., 12/22, 4-8 p.m. at Kutis (Affton), 10151 Gravois Rd. Service: Thurs., 12/23, 11 a.m. at Kutis. Interment: Lakewood Park Cemetery, 7330 MacKenzie Rd., 63123.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
23
Service
11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
We were so sorry to hear of Guy´s passing. He was one of the kindest people I´ve ever known. Gen and Guy were perfectly matched...you can tell by knowing how their wonderful children turned out.
Tim Keane
December 23, 2021
Susan, Sorry of your and your family's loss of such as special person.
Mike Berry (Adams School)
December 22, 2021
I remember Guy fondly. His smile, his good nature and our families at Rollins. My sincere condolences on your loss.
Gary Ullo
Friend
December 22, 2021
To the family, we have you in prayer. What a great family Guy and Gen created. Guy was a special kind of listener. We love all of You.
Mike and Sandy Compton
Family
December 21, 2021
Please accept my deepest sympathy in the loss of Guy. I have so many good memories of Guy and all of the family. Gena Lee, Craig, Susan, I am so sorry. Many prayers for peace and comfort.
Dotty Swigelson Bennett
Friend
December 21, 2021
His infectious smile and generous laugh is exactly what I will remember plus his enormous love and commitment to his family and their friends. So thankful for all the moments I spent with the Kammien family and loving welcome given to all. He will be missed dearly. The memories he gave us all are a treasure. Sending our love from Florida to entire family. We will keep you in our prayers.
Mark and Mary Schaeffer
Family
December 21, 2021
