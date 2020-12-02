Menu
Guy R. Narrow

Narrow, Guy R.

asleep in Jesus, Saturday, November 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Reva Narrow; dear father of Cyndi (Rick) Westrich, Mike (Dawn) Narrow and the late Tom (survived by Sandy) and Guy Narrow, and Wendy Delancourt; dear grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 4. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle , cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois, Friday, December 4, 11:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118
Dec
4
Funeral
11:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63118
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
