Narrow, Guy R.

asleep in Jesus, Saturday, November 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Reva Narrow; dear father of Cyndi (Rick) Westrich, Mike (Dawn) Narrow and the late Tom (survived by Sandy) and Guy Narrow, and Wendy Delancourt; dear grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 4. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle , cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis City Chapel, 2906 Gravois, Friday, December 4, 11:30 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m