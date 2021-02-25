Wroble, Gwendolyn Grace
(nee Wade), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James C. Wroble. Dear mother of Thomas (Robin) Wroble, Lisa (Gregg) Dieckhaus and Julie (Doug) Bahr. Loving grandmother of Shannon Wroble; James (Anna) and Mark (Abbey) Dieckhaus; Taylor, Morgan and Connor Bahr. Great-grandmother of Eliana. Sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral Mass at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 627 Dennison Dr., Ballwin 63021, Saturday, 11 a.m. Interment PRIVATE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul. Visitation Saturday 10 a.m. until beginning of Mass at church. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.