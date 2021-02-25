Gwen was an awesome mom, grandma and great-grandma! I remember one time telling her that Lisa, my friend of over 25 years, taught me so much about making crafts and I appreciated that so much!! I asked if Lisa inherited her skills from her mom? She smiled and said, “ Well, I’m not sure if you know this, but I was pretty crafty in my day!” We laughed over that one!! Gwen also gave me some great tips on crochet work! She created many beautiful afghans, some in the recent past! Her handiwork will forever be evidence of the creative and talented lady she was! I didn’t have the opportunity to see her often, but when I did see her we had some nice chats! Gwen is now at peaceful rest, smiling down on how proud she is of her beautiful family, each and every one! (Hoping that the “crafts, cakes, and cupcakes continue”, in her honor!)

Sandi Phillips February 25, 2021