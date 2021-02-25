Menu
Gwendolyn Grace Wroble
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Wroble, Gwendolyn Grace

(nee Wade), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James C. Wroble. Dear mother of Thomas (Robin) Wroble, Lisa (Gregg) Dieckhaus and Julie (Doug) Bahr. Loving grandmother of Shannon Wroble; James (Anna) and Mark (Abbey) Dieckhaus; Taylor, Morgan and Connor Bahr. Great-grandmother of Eliana. Sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at Holy Infant Catholic Church, 627 Dennison Dr., Ballwin 63021, Saturday, 11 a.m. Interment PRIVATE. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul. Visitation Saturday 10 a.m. until beginning of Mass at church. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Infant Catholic Church
627 Dennison Dr., Ballwin, MO
Feb
27
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Infant Catholic Church
627 Dennison Dr., Ballwin, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We are so sorry for your loss. All our love to Julie, Doug, Taylor, Morgan and Connor. From Tim, Zandee, Olivia, Henry, and George Bahr.
Timothy Bahr
Family
February 26, 2021
We never met Mrs. Wroble, but we know that she was a great person to have a son like Tom. Carolyn and I are very sorry for your loss.
ROD HOLMAN
February 26, 2021
Please accept our sympathies concerning the loss of your mother. She was special in so many ways, and for sure, a one of a kind.
Inna Smith
Family
February 26, 2021
Very sorry for your loss Lisa. My condolences to you and the family.
Allen Phelps
February 25, 2021
Very sorry for your loss Lisa. My condolences to you and the rest of the family during this very difficult time.
Jay Clendenny
February 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss. She was a great woman. I was a caregiver for her for a while. She will be missed dearly. Will be thinking about you guys in the upcoming days.
Christine Larocco
February 25, 2021
Gwen was an awesome mom, grandma and great-grandma! I remember one time telling her that Lisa, my friend of over 25 years, taught me so much about making crafts and I appreciated that so much!! I asked if Lisa inherited her skills from her mom? She smiled and said, “ Well, I’m not sure if you know this, but I was pretty crafty in my day!” We laughed over that one!! Gwen also gave me some great tips on crochet work! She created many beautiful afghans, some in the recent past! Her handiwork will forever be evidence of the creative and talented lady she was! I didn’t have the opportunity to see her often, but when I did see her we had some nice chats! Gwen is now at peaceful rest, smiling down on how proud she is of her beautiful family, each and every one! (Hoping that the “crafts, cakes, and cupcakes continue”, in her honor!)
Sandi Phillips
February 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss Lisa, I never met your mom but I do remember you talking about her. I'm sure she was a wonderful woman. My deepest sympathies to you all.
PATRICIA UDING
Friend
February 25, 2021
My deepest sympathies to all of you. Lisa, I remember your mom being such a warm and loving mom, and wonderful cook. I so loved spending time at your house because your parents made the house a true place where everyone would feel loved and at home.
Dee Cardenas
Friend
February 24, 2021
