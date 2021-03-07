Welch, Gwendolynn Mae

born on October 6, 1936 in St. Louis, MO to Mabel and Wendolynn Schlottach, passed away on February 28th, 2021 at the age of 84.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Bill) Higgins of Berwyn, PA and Brian (Michelle) Welch of Highlands Ranch, CO. She had 4 grandchildren, Maxwell Garret Welch, Sydney Mae Welch, Gabriel Nathan Welch (deceased 2006) and Riagan Ainslee Higgins. She is also survived by her sisters, Sharon Schlottach (Randy) Fryer of Monkton, MD, Glenda Adams (Kirk) Cummins of Liberty, MO and brother, Gary (Mary) Schlottach as well as many nieces, nephews and 3 great nieces. Gwen Welch was married to Gary Welch from 1963 to 1993.

She was very active in her children's lives as she served as Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader and attended numerous swim meets, marching band tournaments and soccer games. Her activity did not stop with her kids, it continued as she spent numerous days sitting on the sidelines of a soccer field, piano recitals, karate tournaments and more FaceTime calls than could be counted, visiting her grandchildren.

She was very involved in her community, specifically with programs like Love On A Leash and Meals on Wheels. She also volunteered as an usher at the Fox Theater for 21 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made the Snuggle Rescue, (https://www.snugglepetrescue.com/donate ), the Pet Rescue Network (https://petrescuenetworkstl.com/donate/), Canine Companions (https://www.cci.org/donate/) OR a charity of your choice.