Koeller, Hadley F. Jr.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Baer); dear father of Julie (Tom) Twellman, Vickie (George) Phillips, Hadley P. (late Rose Aubuchon), Vincent, Matt (Patti), and Greg (late Marsha); loving grandfather of 18 and great-grandfather of 41; dearest brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Mass of the Resurrection 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dardenne Prairie (please meet at church). Private Entombment in Our Lady Cemetery and Mausoleum, Lake St. Louis. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 14 at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, St. Charles. Masses preferred.