Hadley F. Koeller Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
Saint Charles, MO

Koeller, Hadley F. Jr.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Baer); dear father of Julie (Tom) Twellman, Vickie (George) Phillips, Hadley P. (late Rose Aubuchon), Vincent, Matt (Patti), and Greg (late Marsha); loving grandfather of 18 and great-grandfather of 41; dearest brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Mass of the Resurrection 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 15 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dardenne Prairie (please meet at church). Private Entombment in Our Lady Cemetery and Mausoleum, Lake St. Louis. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 14 at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, St. Charles. Masses preferred.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., Saint Charles, MO
Jun
15
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Dardenne Prairie, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss
Nancy (Epperson) McHugh
June 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss praying for you and your family!
Tom Donahue
June 14, 2021
