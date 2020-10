Headrick, Hal E. "Huddy"

Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Loving father of Linda, Gene, Sharon, John, Steve and Hal Jr.; dear grandfather of April, William and Rachel; loving great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, October 27, 10 a.m. until service at 12:30 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery.