Fritz, Hans

passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anna Fritz; loving father of Carol (Max) Barnett; dearest grandfather of Allison (Pat) Schafer and Laura (fiance Mike Tessier) Barnett; dear great-grandfather of Maxwell Schafer; dear uncle of John (Mary) Vogel; dear cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 1051 Gravois, Saturday, 11/21, 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 10 a.m.