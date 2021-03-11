Bundy, Harold C.

93, Mar. 8, 2021. Dear son of Harold and Myrtle (nee Martini) Bundy. Beloved husband of the late Verna L. Bundy (nee Pouppart) for 63 years. Loving father of Patrick (Suzanne) Bundy, Kathleen (Terry) Weis and the late Michael Bundy. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie, Jacob, Robert Bundy, Micheline (Charles) Canter, Samantha, Shane Weis, great-grandfather of Bradly, Baillie Bundy and Charlie Canter. Dear brother of the late Stuart E. Bundy. Brother-in-law of Patricia Gender, the late Rose Reber, Cleta Pouppart and Josephine Bundy. Uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Harold was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served in WWII in the Pacific Theatre

Services: Visitation on Thurs., Mar. 11, 2021, 4-8 p.m. Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 777 Oakwood Dr., Fenton, MO, service at 7:00 p.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Lutheran Senior Services Hospice Care. Tributes at jaybsmith.com