Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold C. Bundy
FUNERAL HOME
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes - Maplewood
7456 Manchester Rd
Saint Louis, MO

Bundy, Harold C.

93, Mar. 8, 2021. Dear son of Harold and Myrtle (nee Martini) Bundy. Beloved husband of the late Verna L. Bundy (nee Pouppart) for 63 years. Loving father of Patrick (Suzanne) Bundy, Kathleen (Terry) Weis and the late Michael Bundy. Cherished grandfather of Stephanie, Jacob, Robert Bundy, Micheline (Charles) Canter, Samantha, Shane Weis, great-grandfather of Bradly, Baillie Bundy and Charlie Canter. Dear brother of the late Stuart E. Bundy. Brother-in-law of Patricia Gender, the late Rose Reber, Cleta Pouppart and Josephine Bundy. Uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Harold was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served in WWII in the Pacific Theatre

Services: Visitation on Thurs., Mar. 11, 2021, 4-8 p.m. Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 777 Oakwood Dr., Fenton, MO, service at 7:00 p.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Lutheran Senior Services Hospice Care. Tributes at jaybsmith.com




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jay B. Smith Funeral Home
777 Oakwood Dr, Fenton, MO
Mar
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jay B. Smith Funeral Home Fenton Chapel
777 Oakwood Dr, Fenton, MO
Mar
11
Service
7:00p.m.
Jay B. Smith Funeral Home
777 Oakwood Dr, Fenton, MO
Mar
11
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Jay B. Smith Funeral Home Fenton Chapel
777 Oakwood Dr, Fenton, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes - Maplewood
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.