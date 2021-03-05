Menu
Harold "Hal" Cart
Cart, Harold "Hal"

age 85, of St. Louis County, MO, March 4, 2021. Visitation 10:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 11:30 am, Mon., March 8, Sacred Heart Church, Valley Park, MO. Service of VINYARD'S, Festus.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
Valley Park, MO
Mar
8
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Church
Valley Park, MO
Mar
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Shepherd Hills Cemetery
1925 Old State Road M, Barnhart, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hal was a joy to know. He worked hard and loved the F/A-18 Program like all of us did. He would always show up to bring a smile to you and those around you. Funny, caring and a wonderful man. Fair winds and Following Seas dear Hal.
Lani Phillips
Friend
February 27, 2022
Just learned of Hal's passing. My deepest condolences. LT.CDR Cart and I served in the US Navy together, Naval Air Facility, Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territories. He was a terrific Naval Officer and leader.
John Erker
Work
June 1, 2021
Judy we offer you and your family our prayers and sumpathy for the loss of Hal. We enjoyed his friendship since he moved to St. Louis where we worked together. He always had a positive approach to life and it was a privilege to be his friend.
Maria and Tom Burtelow
March 21, 2021
Hal was as good a friend as a person could have. His enduring care for others and his loyalty were his hallmarks. Judy and his sons have our sincere sympathy.
Carl McCullough
March 7, 2021
My deepest condolences. I truly enjoyed working with Hal and becoming friends. He will be dearly missed.
Arline Critchlow
March 7, 2021
Hal was a bright light and smile whenever he walked up to you. He was one of the nicest guys I was blessed to work with and know as a friend. I am so sorry Judy that you have lost him too soon. Sending Love and Hugs to you at this very very sad time.
Lani Phillips
March 7, 2021
Aunt Judy - we are so sorry to hear of your loss. Please know you are kept deep within our hearts as you mourn. May our love lend strength to you in your recovery, and may your reflections on Hal´s life return the many joys you shared. All our best.
Andrew Galligan
March 6, 2021
Aunt Judy - we are so saddened to hear of your loss. Please know you are kept deep in our hearts and minds. May our love help you recover and your reflections on Hal´s life bring back the joys you shared.
Andrew Galligan
March 6, 2021
Aunt Judy and family- My deepest condolences, prayers, and best wishes are with you all. May your wonderful memories bring you comfort at this time. Love and Peace, Mark
Mark N. Galligan
March 6, 2021
Always enjoyed a chat with dear smiling neighbor, Hal. Prayers for all the family
Joyce and Arthur Clyne
March 5, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to the family specially Judy who has been a long time friend. Hal will be missed.
Teresita
March 5, 2021
Dear Cart family, Sorry for your loss. We are thinking of you during this time. Sincerely, Chad and Abby Weydert family
Chad and Abby Weydert
March 5, 2021
