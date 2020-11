Duke, Harold

of O'Fallon, MO, the son of the late Marvin and Ocie Duke, entered to rest on November 14, 2020. Harold is survived by his wife Mary Louise Duke, his son Dennis Duke (Carol), daughters Sharon and Sheila Duke and stepson Mike Linsman (Kathy). He also leaves behind his sister Nadine LaGuette of Miami, Florida.

