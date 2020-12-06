Fleischmann, Harold E. "Hal"

He was born January 27, 1933 in St. Louis Missouri. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Delores Fleischmann for 66 years; dearest father of 9, Barbara (Phil) Lagermann, Diane (Saba) Khalil, Eugene Fleischmann, Nancy (Brian) Berger, Joyce (Jeff) Francis, Thomas (Dawn) Fleischmann, Mary Carretero, Ann (Ed) Lazarski and Janice Crawford (Frank Munsch); loving grandfather of 20 and great-grandfather of 15; dear brother of Joanne (Dick) Guenther.

Harold was very active in the church and intent on helping others. He was a hard worker and a devoted family man.. He taught by example - through perseverance, loyalty, devotion and sacrifice. In his earlier years he played slow pitch softball, enjoyed tennis and the outdoors, often taking his family to state parks and camping. He also liked to read mysteries, work a crossword puzzle and was a tough gin rummy opponent. He had a dry sense of humor. Harold graduated from Saint Mary's High School and later by attending night school earned a degree in Accounting from St. Louis University. After 46 years of service he retired from Ameren U.E. His happiest moments were when he was surrounded by his wife, his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. Service

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel 5255 Lemay Ferry Road Thursday, December 10 from 3-8PM. Funeral Mass and Interment at JB National Cemetery private to family. Masses preferred. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Saint Vincent de Paul or Queen of all Saints Church.