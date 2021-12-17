Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Harold J. Ganer
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Ganer, Harold J.

Born Nov 19th, 1926. Entered eternal peace on December 14, 2021. In his 95 years of life, he married Charlene Ganer (Hiser, preceded him in death in October 2014), had two sons, Ronald (Beth) and Donald (preceded him in death in May 2010) who had four daughters (Andrea, Lauren, Pamela and Leslie) who loved and cared for their grandfather until his peaceful passing. Harold was a proud soldier serving in World War II, and a Union Machinist at Degel Trucking. He had many friends and close family. He has strong ties to St. Genevieve, MO, Chester, IL and Oakville. Vis at Kutis SoCo on Sat, Dec 18 from 5-6:30 pm, with a private burial at Jefferson Barracks to follow.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Leslie and Family, My condolences on the loss of your Father, Harold Wayne Rosenthal (Saint Louis, Mo)
Wayne Rosenthal
Other
December 19, 2021
