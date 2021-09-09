Gaskin, Harold E.

a lifelong resident of the Maplewood, Richmond Heights area, died on Sunday, August 29th at the age of 90. Harold was preceded in death by his wife Delores (Buckner) Gaskin.

Harold was a top salesman with Lindburg Cadillac Company. Harold was also an entrepreneur. He and his wife ran successful businesses in the Kinloch area. He will be missed by many relatives, friends and business associates.

Services: Friday, September 10th at the First Church of God, 7770 Dale Ave. in Richmond Heights, Missouri. Visitation: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m.