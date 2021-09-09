Menu
Harold E. Gaskin

Gaskin, Harold E.

a lifelong resident of the Maplewood, Richmond Heights area, died on Sunday, August 29th at the age of 90. Harold was preceded in death by his wife Delores (Buckner) Gaskin.

Harold was a top salesman with Lindburg Cadillac Company. Harold was also an entrepreneur. He and his wife ran successful businesses in the Kinloch area. He will be missed by many relatives, friends and business associates.

Services: Friday, September 10th at the First Church of God, 7770 Dale Ave. in Richmond Heights, Missouri. Visitation: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Church of God
7770 Dale Ave., Richmond Heights, MO
Sep
10
Service
11:00a.m.
First Church of God
7770 Dale Ave., Richmond Heights, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Have just learned of Harold´s passing. He will be missed. Fond memories of friendship and business dealings. My wife´s favorite car picked out by Harold. Support for Kinloch. A gentleman and friend. Condolences to the family.
James L. Covington
Friend
September 25, 2021
A real gentleman and the coolest guy I´ve ever met. After many years working together at Lindburg Cadillac I´m proud to have called him my friend, RIP Mr. Cadillac, you will be missed!
Howard Kalina
Work
September 9, 2021
