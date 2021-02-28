Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold Gordon Gilliatt
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Gilliatt, Harold Gordon

passed away, Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Son of the late Harold and Zelma (nee Gordon) Gilliatt. Father of Jay Gilliatt (Amber Phillips). Grandfather of Taryn Gilliatt, Tressa Gilliatt, Emily Gilliatt and Nate Gilliatt. Brother of John (Maryjane) Gilliatt and the late Mary Jane (the late Kent) Humbarger. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

Harold grew up and attended school in Washington, Indiana. After graduating from Washington High School he joined and served honorably in the United States Army. Harold went on the graduate from Purdue University and spent his career as a Veterinarian until he retired at age 82. Harold was also an active member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Wildwood since 1972. He loved fishing, hunting and singing in the church choir.

Services: Funeral service at Bethel United Methodist Church, Wildwood, MO, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment Bethel Pond Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri or Bethel United Methodist Church Music Ministry. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road, Ballwin, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Mar
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bethel United Methodist Church
Wildwood, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
Gordon did relief work for me. Could not have left my practice in more capable hands. My condolences to his family.
Ray Geisman
Friend
September 4, 2021
RIP Grandpa
Emily Gilliatt
Grandchild
July 20, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Gordon´s passing. Lots of great times with him and he will be missed.
Dave and Jill Lawrence
April 3, 2021
A remembrance of Gordon Gilliatt, to be shared with friends, and with his son Jay, and his grandchildren, and descendants yet to be.
Gordon was my mentor after I graduated in 1980 from Veterinary College. I admired him. It was a pleasure working with him. He was an intelligent, practical, hard-working, compassionate veterinarian. He was beloved and respected by hundreds of clients.
He was a good person, which is what all of us would like to be said of us as we pass on to our mysterious next existence. Sincerely, Tony Weiss D.V.M.
Tony Weiss
Coworker
March 3, 2021
So many wonderful memories of Gordon, he always made everyone feel loved and important. We had many family times at my parents house and he was the life of the party. He will be missed by many.
Susan Gwaltney
Family
March 3, 2021
A finer man I've never known. Gordon was always kind, thoughtful and caring to my family. The perfect Bethel ambassador. I'll always remember our chicken dinner shifts. Hope the fish are biting in heaven, my friend. RIP.
Carlos Ramirez
Friend
March 1, 2021
I hope Gordon is watching a bird dog on point and ready to blast away. Rest in peace my friend.
John DeGarmo
Friend
February 28, 2021
Gordon touched all of our lives. He will be missed.
Len & Helen (Boss Lady) Krudop
Friend
February 28, 2021
Jay and John, I am saddened for you about Gordon’s passing. The man I knew so well was a great lover of life. His enthusiasm was, at times, very contagious.
Margaret Epperson
Spouse
February 28, 2021
Rest in peace Gordo. Thanks for always being my favorite dance partner and date for sporting events. You truly were one of a kind and always made me laugh and see the positive side of things. Love you always!
Melissa Humbarger
Family
February 27, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always Gordon! Many fond memories of good times together!
Rita Vanhentenryck
Family
February 27, 2021
He will always be in my memory.
John Gilliatt
Brother
February 26, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
John Gilliatt
Brother
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results