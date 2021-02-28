Gilliatt, Harold Gordon

passed away, Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Son of the late Harold and Zelma (nee Gordon) Gilliatt. Father of Jay Gilliatt (Amber Phillips). Grandfather of Taryn Gilliatt, Tressa Gilliatt, Emily Gilliatt and Nate Gilliatt. Brother of John (Maryjane) Gilliatt and the late Mary Jane (the late Kent) Humbarger. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

Harold grew up and attended school in Washington, Indiana. After graduating from Washington High School he joined and served honorably in the United States Army. Harold went on the graduate from Purdue University and spent his career as a Veterinarian until he retired at age 82. Harold was also an active member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Wildwood since 1972. He loved fishing, hunting and singing in the church choir.

Services: Funeral service at Bethel United Methodist Church, Wildwood, MO, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment Bethel Pond Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri or Bethel United Methodist Church Music Ministry. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road, Ballwin, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.