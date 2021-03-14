Menu
Harold F. Held
Held, Harold F.

Thursday, March 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Maureen Held (nee Curry); dear father of Jack (Kay) Held, George (Susan) Held and the late Tim Held; dear grandfather of Amy (Quincy) Honan, Stacey (Ryan) Young, Anthony (Brittney) Held, Emily (Mark) Mowery, Anna Held and Carter Held; dear great-grandfather of Reese, Charlee, Regan, Leland, Brynli, Chase, Evie, Bryce, Gwen, Hannah, Maeve, Micah and Jude; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, March 16, 9:30 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Private interment at JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Francis of Assisi St. Vincent de Paul Society, Ronald McDonald House Mid Missouri/Columbia Missouri or deGreeff Hospice House appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4:30-7:30 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Mar
16
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Mar
16
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Church
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear of Harold's passing. Our girls will never forget when Harold was Santa Claus for the neighborhood children and showed up at our house. Thanks for sharing such a wonderful man with the rest of the world.
Ron and Nancy Galovich
March 19, 2021
So many prayers for the Held Family. So sorry for your loss. Mr. Held was a great man and raised a wonderful family.
Patrick Browne
March 18, 2021
Such a good man.

When I was 4 and he was 16, he used to drag me around everywhere with him and his friends. Imagine any teenager doing that today. I remember crying when he joined the Navy and had to leave us. When he returned, it was with his beautiful Maureen, the love of his life.

I remember him belting out some song in that operatic voice of his, for no special reason other than his love of life. St. Pete at the gate is in for a treat.

I will miss you, Uncle Harold.
Lyle S Henretty
Family
March 16, 2021
Your Friends at TPS
March 15, 2021
He was a beloved uncle. Donation to RMHC in his memory
Bill and Florence Nezamis
Family
March 14, 2021
