Held, Harold F.

Thursday, March 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Maureen Held (nee Curry); dear father of Jack (Kay) Held, George (Susan) Held and the late Tim Held; dear grandfather of Amy (Quincy) Honan, Stacey (Ryan) Young, Anthony (Brittney) Held, Emily (Mark) Mowery, Anna Held and Carter Held; dear great-grandfather of Reese, Charlee, Regan, Leland, Brynli, Chase, Evie, Bryce, Gwen, Hannah, Maeve, Micah and Jude; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, March 16, 9:30 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Private interment at JB National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Francis of Assisi St. Vincent de Paul Society, Ronald McDonald House Mid Missouri/Columbia Missouri or deGreeff Hospice House appreciated. Visitation Monday, 4:30-7:30 p.m.