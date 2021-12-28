Menu
Rev. Dr. Harold Hendrick

Hendrick, Rev. Dr. Harold

slipped away into Jesus arms Thursday evening, December 23rd, 2021 after a short illness.

Born in Liberty, MS, and raised in Jackson, MS, he went on to higher education at Oklahoma Baptist, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, TX. A gifted pastor for 27 years, his show Encounter made him a well known radio personality in St. Louis on the Bott Radio Network. His career with Bott spanned almost 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Joan (Thomas) Hendrick, with whom he shared over 60 years of marriage and raised 3 children, David Harold (Cortland), Stephen Thomas (Lori), and Karis LeAnn (Kevin) Burritt. He loved and encouraged his many grandchildren: Moriah, Mckayla, Titus, Dawson and Mikah Hendrick; Andrew, Ashlyn (Mike) Jones, Avery (Phil) James, and Abigail Hendrick; Samantha, Savannah and Sterling Burritt, Jacob and Joshua Burritt.

He was the founder of Hendrick Ministries, which catalogs hundreds of hours of testimonies and acts of God at www.haroldhendrick.com. Leading in many ministry events throughout the years such as the 1999 Billy Graham Crusade, Rock the River with Franklin Graham, My Hope America, etc. he was known as a great networker of people across all denominational lines and races.

Most importantly, he loved Jesus with all his heart and spoke of Him constantly, sharing the hope that we can all have in our Lord and Savior Jesus. Likely the most positive person you would have ever met, he was a great encourager and leaves a legacy that his family will continue to honor and transfer to all around them. He is not here, but still he lives, and is survived by the thousands of lives he touched in the time he had here. He will be dearly missed by all. "Well done thy good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:21

Services: Visitation Tues., 4-8pm, at First Baptist Church of Ferguson, MO, 333 New Florissant Rd. Funeral Wed., 11 am with a short visitation one hour prior at 10am. Burial will take place in Weat herford, OK. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Hendrick Ministries, 6752 Mignon Dr., St. Louis, MO (63033).


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Ferguson
333 New Florissant Rd., Ferguson, MO
Dec
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Ferguson
333 New Florissant Rd., Ferguson, MO
Dec
29
Funeral
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Ferguson
333 New Florissant Rd., Ferguson, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Harold Hendrick was friendly and outgoing. He called me and invited me to his office for an interview. We both enjoyed the radio show talking about the Pygmy people of Africa. He encouraged me to continue pursing my calling. You will be truly missed by family and friends.
SAMUEL MWANGI
March 3, 2022
Harold Hendrick´s legacy was a man of integrity and a testimony of many people´s faith in Christ. He was a relentless pursuer of truth in God´s word. His wife Joan was a beacon of strength and support of Harold and his ministry. Harold readily professed his appreciation for her. We last saw Harold at the annual Bott Network, Pastor´s Prayer Breakfast in St Louis just this past September. We never know when God will call us home. Harold´s zeal for life never lacked his zeal for the Father in heaven. Nor the `many mansions´ our Lord promised He was preparing, for those who loved Him. Harold loved the Lord and he is home now, rejoicing in all His promises.
Rev. & Mrs. Larry Rice
Work
December 31, 2021
Met Harold when he became pastor in Jacksonville,IL. Enjoyed his friendship through the years on through his ministry at BOTT. We know where he is, will miss his smile and laughs & love for his Lord. Blessings & strength to Joan & all the Family!!!
Dr. David B Gray
Friend
December 30, 2021
My condolences and prayers. Harold was a beautiful, caring man. I admired and appreciated his strong pro life position. May he rest in peace. W
Jan Boyle
Friend
December 29, 2021
Dear Hendrick family, especially Joan, my heart goes out to you in your loss, and exults in Pastor Harold´s gain. My husband, Charles E. Kuhn(Charlie), left for Heaven on May 1, 2021. We were privileged to have met you both many years ago, and held your Harold in very high esteem. I believe both of them met while participating in Christian Family Day with the Cardinals. Peace and comfort of The Holy Spirit be with you all.
Sharon Kuhn
Other
December 28, 2021
I cannot imagine the celebration when Harold arrived and stood before Jesus. He has now opened the gift Jesus has given him and he is receiving his crowns and treasures he has stored for him in heaven. I'm a better husband, Father and man because of Harold and other mentors like him. I understand his abscence here will create a longing for his presence, but as he taught it is only temporary. Celebrate him home.
Bob Bishop
December 28, 2021
