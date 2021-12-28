Hendrick, Rev. Dr. Harold

slipped away into Jesus arms Thursday evening, December 23rd, 2021 after a short illness.

Born in Liberty, MS, and raised in Jackson, MS, he went on to higher education at Oklahoma Baptist, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, TX. A gifted pastor for 27 years, his show Encounter made him a well known radio personality in St. Louis on the Bott Radio Network. His career with Bott spanned almost 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Joan (Thomas) Hendrick, with whom he shared over 60 years of marriage and raised 3 children, David Harold (Cortland), Stephen Thomas (Lori), and Karis LeAnn (Kevin) Burritt. He loved and encouraged his many grandchildren: Moriah, Mckayla, Titus, Dawson and Mikah Hendrick; Andrew, Ashlyn (Mike) Jones, Avery (Phil) James, and Abigail Hendrick; Samantha, Savannah and Sterling Burritt, Jacob and Joshua Burritt.

He was the founder of Hendrick Ministries, which catalogs hundreds of hours of testimonies and acts of God at www.haroldhendrick.com. Leading in many ministry events throughout the years such as the 1999 Billy Graham Crusade, Rock the River with Franklin Graham, My Hope America, etc. he was known as a great networker of people across all denominational lines and races.

Most importantly, he loved Jesus with all his heart and spoke of Him constantly, sharing the hope that we can all have in our Lord and Savior Jesus. Likely the most positive person you would have ever met, he was a great encourager and leaves a legacy that his family will continue to honor and transfer to all around them. He is not here, but still he lives, and is survived by the thousands of lives he touched in the time he had here. He will be dearly missed by all. "Well done thy good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:21

Services: Visitation Tues., 4-8pm, at First Baptist Church of Ferguson, MO, 333 New Florissant Rd. Funeral Wed., 11 am with a short visitation one hour prior at 10am. Burial will take place in Weat herford, OK. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Hendrick Ministries, 6752 Mignon Dr., St. Louis, MO (63033).