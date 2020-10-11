Menu
Harold M. Hilliard

Hilliard, Harold M.

91, passed away September 14, 2020 at Laclede Groves hospice in Webster Groves, MO. Harold was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gerald. He is survived by Carol Kingelin Hilliard, his wife of 50 years, his sister Mildred Boyd, nieces Cindy Lochridge, Cherry Bedenkop, Cassie Weir, and Maurene Russell, as well as brother-in-law Rick (Kay) Kingelin, and sister-in-law Mary Kingelin. He earned his PhD in Chemistry, traveled the world, and worked for Petrolite in St Louis for 22 years. He loved nature and animals, reading, the St Louis Cardinals, and the St Louis Symphony. He will be remembered for his dry wit, incredible intelligence, humble nature, and kindness to all. He truly never met a stranger. He will be missed by everyone who knew him!

Services: Private burial was at Grace Hill, Perry, OK. Please visit:

https://stlouiscremation.com/obituaries/harold-hilliard/


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
