Neels, Harold A.

Thursday, January 6, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Ann M. Neels (nee Heimsath); dear father of David Neels (Michael Nichols) and Steve (the late Denise) Neels (Diane Davis); dear grandfather of Steven Jr. (Sara) and Amanda Neels; dear brother of the late Donald Neels. Our dear cousin and friend.

He was an avid bowler and golfer, and loved gardening.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Wednesday, January 12, 9:30 a.m. to St. Bernadette Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.