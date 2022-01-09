Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harold A. Neels
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Neels, Harold A.

Thursday, January 6, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Ann M. Neels (nee Heimsath); dear father of David Neels (Michael Nichols) and Steve (the late Denise) Neels (Diane Davis); dear grandfather of Steven Jr. (Sara) and Amanda Neels; dear brother of the late Donald Neels. Our dear cousin and friend.

He was an avid bowler and golfer, and loved gardening.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Wednesday, January 12, 9:30 a.m. to St. Bernadette Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jan
12
Service
9:30a.m.
St. Bernadette Church
MO
Jan
12
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Bernadette Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I want to offer my sympathy to David & Steve. Harold & Ann were long time friends from St.Bernadettes and both will be missed by all. They are now again together & in my prayers. May they have eternal peace. Lol, Nancy.
Nancy Schaper
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results