Graf, Harold (Hank)

Nicholas Hank passed away peacefully on November 18th, 2020. He was 92 years old. He loved to read, fish, work on his farm and spend time with his much loved family. He served in the Navy during WWII and worked for the government until he retired at the age of 55. He was very caring and generous to many charities. Donating hundreds of fans, coats, hats, and gloves to the needy. Hank could always be counted on to help those less fortunate than himself. He was a proud American who loved members of the military but hated war. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley. He is survived by his 3 children. Peggy (Don) Richey, Steve (Judy) Graf and Kathy (Joe Ziegler). His 7 Grandchildren. Derek Richey, Amanda (Vito)Tabacchi, Mike (Amanda) Graf, Christy (Birk) Tinker, Dave (Maggie) Graf, Samantha Lunsford, and Reed (Brittney) Lunsford. and his 7 Great-Grandchildren. Abby Graf, Mia Tabacchi, Vince Tabacchi, Mason Tinker, Sullivan Tinker, Violet Tinker and Zoey Graf.

Services: Hank donated his body to the Washington University Medical School so there will not be a funeral. The family may have a Memorial service in the spring to celebrate his life.