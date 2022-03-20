Redohl, Harold "Mick"

Passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 4, 2022. Mick was 84 years old, born March 28th, 1937. Lovingly remembered by his beloved wife of 63 years Gloria Redohl, (nee Scharringhausen), dear father of Mike (Liz) Redohl, Mark (Cheryl) Redohl, Scott (Janice) Redohl, Laura (John) Conners, and Peggy (Jason) Cooksey, dear grandfather of fourteen and dear great-grandfather of one, dear brother of Richard (Barb) Redohl and the late Kathy (late Jerry) Van Dyke, dear uncle, dear great-uncle, dear cousin, and friend.

Mick was a graduate of St. Pius V, St. Mary's High School and the University of Notre Dame. He successfully spent the last 30 years of his career as President of AAIM building the organization from 25 member companies to over 1,000 and establishing AAIM's reputation as a leading organization providing progressive and comprehensive talent management solutions. Mick served on the Board of Directors of many St. Louis companies and charitable organizations. Mick loved his country and served as Captain in the US Army. He was a lovingly devoted family man, who was generous and kind and wanted to leave the world a little better off for him having been here. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Services: Visitation and Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, April 23 at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, 4900 Ringer Rd. Visitation at 9 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10 a.m. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider contributions to: Mercy Hospice, Angels' Arms, or Aging Ahead.

