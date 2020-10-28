Menu
Harold Rosenberg

Rosenberg, Harold

October 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorris Rosenberg; dear father and father-in-law of Fanalisa McDurmont (Alan) and Melissa Rosenberg; dear grandfather of Aaron, Alli and Abbi McDurmont; dear brother-in-law of Jerry Neidenberg (Esther); our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 1. Memorial Contributions preferred to the Saint Louis Society for the Blind, 8770 Manchester Road, 63144, in memory of Harold's beloved late wife, Dorris Rosenberg. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
1
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by:
Berger Memorial Chapel
