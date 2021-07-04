Scharff, Harold C.

Asleep in Jesus on Friday, July 2, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Scharff (nee Haslam); dear father of Clayton (Shannon) Scharff and the late Sherry (survived by Greg) Mathews and Sandy Scharff; dear grandfather of Greg (Danielle) Mathews Jr., Bryan (Mary) Mathews, Austin (Trisha) Scharff and Capri Scharff; our dear great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois on Tuesday, July 6, 4-8 p.m. and at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, 5252 S. Lindbergh Blvd. 63126 on Wednesday, July 7, 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).