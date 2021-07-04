Menu
Harold C. Scharff
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Scharff, Harold C.

Asleep in Jesus on Friday, July 2, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Scharff (nee Haslam); dear father of Clayton (Shannon) Scharff and the late Sherry (survived by Greg) Mathews and Sandy Scharff; dear grandfather of Greg (Danielle) Mathews Jr., Bryan (Mary) Mathews, Austin (Trisha) Scharff and Capri Scharff; our dear great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois on Tuesday, July 6, 4-8 p.m. and at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, 5252 S. Lindbergh Blvd. 63126 on Wednesday, July 7, 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Jul
7
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Christ Memorial Lutheran Church
5252 S. Lindbergh Blvd., MO
Jul
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Christ Memorial Lutheran Church
5252 S. Lindbergh Blvd., MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
