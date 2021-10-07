Menu
Harold Melvin "Posh" Seidel
ABOUT
University City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel - Saint Louis
5216 Delmar Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Seidel, Harold Melvin "Posh"

of St. Louis Missouri, age 91, was born on January 17, 1930 and passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his children, October 5, 2021. He is survived by his three children, James David Seidel, Elizabeth "Beth" Seidel (Jeffrey) Izenman, and Jodi Seidel (Maty) Aronson. Harold had two beloved grandchildren, Eleanor Jane Aronson and Jonathan "Noni" Martin Aronson and two step-grandchildren Emily and Daniel Izenman. He was the loved uncle of Sandee Lewin Nye and great-uncle to Samantha Nye, Jeremy Nye and Matthew Nye. He was blessed to have many close cousins. He also leaves behind his dear friend and ex-wife Susan Greenspon Sherman. He is preceded in death by his adoring parents Minnette Schecter Seidel and Martin Lowell Seidel and his sister Shirley Seidel Schwartz.

Harold owned and operated retail stores in East St. Louis as well as in surrounding states. Harold attended University City High School and graduated from the University of Missouri, where he was a member of the ZBT fraternity.

Harold's infectious laugh, keen sense of humor and kind heart endeared him to all who knew him. Always the dapper gentleman, he loved to have a good time. He enjoyed a dry martini, a good poker game and a delicious meal with family and his many friends.

The family wants to extend their deep personal gratitude for the tender love and caring support provided by his amazing caregivers, Belinda Beard, Charles Beard, and Mike English. We are eternally grateful for each of you.

Services: Funeral service Friday, October 8, 2:00 p.m. at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois Road. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Minnette and Martin L. Seidel Nursing Endowed Fund, C/O The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Suite 140, St. Louis, MO, 63110 (www.givingbarnesjewish.org). Please visit www.Rindskopfroth.com for more information.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
New Mt. Sinai Cemetery
8430 Gravois Road, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel - Saint Louis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss Beth. I knew your dad for many years thru Dick Rosenthal
Catherine Howe
October 8, 2021
Jimmy and family, I remember your dear father well from the Balaban’s days. Very funny, very kind. You have my deepest sympathy!
Maureen Burke
Friend
October 8, 2021
I'll never forget your father's loving smile and generous spirit. He was like a dad figure to me. Life won't be the same without him. I will always remember him in my prayers. Ours thoughts are with you.
Francine and Ben
Work
October 8, 2021
Jimmy, Beth, Jodi and Susan, so sorry for your loss. My Mom, Nellie Collins, loved working at Seidel's and loved the Seidel family. Cindy
Cindy Collins-Cates
October 8, 2021
