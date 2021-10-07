Seidel, Harold Melvin "Posh"

of St. Louis Missouri, age 91, was born on January 17, 1930 and passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his children, October 5, 2021. He is survived by his three children, James David Seidel, Elizabeth "Beth" Seidel (Jeffrey) Izenman, and Jodi Seidel (Maty) Aronson. Harold had two beloved grandchildren, Eleanor Jane Aronson and Jonathan "Noni" Martin Aronson and two step-grandchildren Emily and Daniel Izenman. He was the loved uncle of Sandee Lewin Nye and great-uncle to Samantha Nye, Jeremy Nye and Matthew Nye. He was blessed to have many close cousins. He also leaves behind his dear friend and ex-wife Susan Greenspon Sherman. He is preceded in death by his adoring parents Minnette Schecter Seidel and Martin Lowell Seidel and his sister Shirley Seidel Schwartz.

Harold owned and operated retail stores in East St. Louis as well as in surrounding states. Harold attended University City High School and graduated from the University of Missouri, where he was a member of the ZBT fraternity.

Harold's infectious laugh, keen sense of humor and kind heart endeared him to all who knew him. Always the dapper gentleman, he loved to have a good time. He enjoyed a dry martini, a good poker game and a delicious meal with family and his many friends.

The family wants to extend their deep personal gratitude for the tender love and caring support provided by his amazing caregivers, Belinda Beard, Charles Beard, and Mike English. We are eternally grateful for each of you.

Services: Funeral service Friday, October 8, 2:00 p.m. at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois Road. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Minnette and Martin L. Seidel Nursing Endowed Fund, C/O The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Suite 140, St. Louis, MO, 63110 (www.givingbarnesjewish.org). Please visit www.Rindskopfroth.com for more information.