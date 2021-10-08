Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Obituaries Section
Harold Francis Waldron
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021

Waldron, Harold Francis

Harold Francis Waldron, on September 30, 2021. Beloved husband for 72 years of Edna Potts Waldron, loving father of Libby (Brad) Cook. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eaton and Eva Waldron, his sister Virginia Waldron Huff, and his brother Eugene Waldron.

Harold was born September 24, 1929, in Manchester, Ohio, and attended Manchester High School. He went on to study chemistry, completing undergraduate school at Capital University and graduate school at Purdue University. He worked as a chemist for Mallinckrodt in St. Louis, MO for 34 years.

He retired to Ft. Myers, Florida for eighteen years. Harold was devoted to family and friends, his faith, and trout fishing. In lieu of flowers please donate to The American Heart Association or a charity of your choosing.

Services: A service will be held October 14, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Manchester Township Cemetery, Manchester, Ohio.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Service
10:30a.m.
Manchester Township Cemetery
Manchester, OH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear of this sad news while at the OK Hatchery in Kirkwood. My condolances to Edna and. family. Harold was much loved and respected!
Diana Thompson
Friend
March 12, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always
American Heart Association
October 8, 2021
