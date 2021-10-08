Waldron, Harold Francis

Harold Francis Waldron, on September 30, 2021. Beloved husband for 72 years of Edna Potts Waldron, loving father of Libby (Brad) Cook. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eaton and Eva Waldron, his sister Virginia Waldron Huff, and his brother Eugene Waldron.

Harold was born September 24, 1929, in Manchester, Ohio, and attended Manchester High School. He went on to study chemistry, completing undergraduate school at Capital University and graduate school at Purdue University. He worked as a chemist for Mallinckrodt in St. Louis, MO for 34 years.

He retired to Ft. Myers, Florida for eighteen years. Harold was devoted to family and friends, his faith, and trout fishing. In lieu of flowers please donate to The American Heart Association or a charity of your choosing.

Services: A service will be held October 14, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Manchester Township Cemetery, Manchester, Ohio.