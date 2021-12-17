Menu
Harold "Harry" Wies
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
Saint Charles, MO

Wies, Harold "Harry"

of St Peters, MO, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the age of 84. Loving husband and best friend of Sandra "Sandy" Wies (nee Morningstar); beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother.

Harry owned and operated Quality Drywall Inc. for over 30 years. He was inducted into St. Charles County and St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame for baseball in 1988.

Harry served in the United States Army in 1960 and was a member of American Legion Post 313 until his death. He served as Captain of the Guard for many years until he was forced to retire because of his health.

Services: Visitation will be held Monday, December 20, from 4-8 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Funeral Mass Tuesday, December 21, 11 a.m. with hour visitation prior to Mass at St. Joseph Church, 1355 Motherhead Rd., Cottleville MO. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to American Legions Post 313, St. Peters, MO or St. Joseph Church in Cottleville, MO. Visit Baue.com




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2021.
Dec
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay, Saint Charles, MO
Dec
21
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph Church
1355 Motherhead Rd, Cottleville , MO
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
I'm so sorry for your loss. Harry was a great guy. I'm going to miss him.
Becky Haarmann Brunaugh
December 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Harry as a great and kind man
Ron and Jan butler
Friend
December 17, 2021
