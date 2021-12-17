Wies, Harold "Harry"

of St Peters, MO, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the age of 84. Loving husband and best friend of Sandra "Sandy" Wies (nee Morningstar); beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother.

Harry owned and operated Quality Drywall Inc. for over 30 years. He was inducted into St. Charles County and St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame for baseball in 1988.

Harry served in the United States Army in 1960 and was a member of American Legion Post 313 until his death. He served as Captain of the Guard for many years until he was forced to retire because of his health.

Services: Visitation will be held Monday, December 20, from 4-8 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Funeral Mass Tuesday, December 21, 11 a.m. with hour visitation prior to Mass at St. Joseph Church, 1355 Motherhead Rd., Cottleville MO. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials to American Legions Post 313, St. Peters, MO or St. Joseph Church in Cottleville, MO. Visit Baue.com