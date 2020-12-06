Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harold William Duchek

Duchek, Harold William

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, MaryAnn (nee Mosblech); dearest father of Donna Duchek Crowley (James E., Junior); loving grandfather of Jennifer Crowley Valentine (Craig T.), James E. Crowley, III (Mitchell G. Belusko), and Cara Crowley Kelleher (Sean P.); doting great-grandfather of Aidan, Ava, and Connor; dear brother of the late Norman J. Duchek; beloved uncle, great-uncle, and friend.

After graduating from St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Missouri, Harold served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Hornet in the closing days of World War II. A proud graduate of Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology at Saint Louis University in 1950, Harold went on to receive a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1954, and the distinguished Alumni Merit Award in 1969. A dedicated employee of Emerson Electric Co. in Florissant, Missouri for 40 years, Harold was Executive Vice President of the Electronics and Space Division before retiring in 1990. In addition to time with family and friends, Harold greatly enjoyed volunteering with St. Louis Oasis and the Annual Catholic Appeal during retirement, and especially cherished the lifelong friendships made over more than 50-years at Black River Lodge in Lesterville, Missouri.

Services: Funeral Mass Monday, December 7th, 10:00 am at St. Clement of Rome Parish. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Annual Catholic Appeal of the Archdiocese of Saint Louis. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Clement of Rome Parish
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
My parents Ed and Peggy were great friends with both Harold and Maryann. I got to know your Dad a bit in later years and always enjoyed his company. I am very sorry for your loss.
Dyan McGuire
December 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He was truly a gentleman. My favorite memory of your dad and his brother Norman is of the great train display they set up every Christmas, as a little girl I looked forward to visiting on a Sunday with my parents.
Carol Rockwell
December 6, 2020
Harold was the indispensable server/lector/volunteer at our Mari de Villa Saturday Mass, and perhaps the nicest guy I've ever known. My prayers are with his family.
David Wilmot
December 6, 2020