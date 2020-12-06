Duchek, Harold William

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, MaryAnn (nee Mosblech); dearest father of Donna Duchek Crowley (James E., Junior); loving grandfather of Jennifer Crowley Valentine (Craig T.), James E. Crowley, III (Mitchell G. Belusko), and Cara Crowley Kelleher (Sean P.); doting great-grandfather of Aidan, Ava, and Connor; dear brother of the late Norman J. Duchek; beloved uncle, great-uncle, and friend.

After graduating from St. Mary's High School in St. Louis, Missouri, Harold served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Hornet in the closing days of World War II. A proud graduate of Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology at Saint Louis University in 1950, Harold went on to receive a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1954, and the distinguished Alumni Merit Award in 1969. A dedicated employee of Emerson Electric Co. in Florissant, Missouri for 40 years, Harold was Executive Vice President of the Electronics and Space Division before retiring in 1990. In addition to time with family and friends, Harold greatly enjoyed volunteering with St. Louis Oasis and the Annual Catholic Appeal during retirement, and especially cherished the lifelong friendships made over more than 50-years at Black River Lodge in Lesterville, Missouri.

Services: Funeral Mass Monday, December 7th, 10:00 am at St. Clement of Rome Parish. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Annual Catholic Appeal of the Archdiocese of Saint Louis. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com